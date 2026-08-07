Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In July

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased in July from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $17.2 billion in July from $14.4 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $12.2 billion in June. The expected surplus was $16.5 billion.

Exports surged 32.9 percent annually in July, and imports were 37.4 percent higher.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone grew 29.5 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products jumped by 50.5 percent. Outflows of electrical machinery products also logged a strong growth of 34.3 percent. Taiwan imported 33.8 more machinery during July.