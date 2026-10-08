Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows In September

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in September compared with a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the Ministry of Finance.

The trade surplus rose to $23.6 billion in September from $12.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $22.3 billion in August.

Exports surged 60.9 percent annually in September, and imports also logged a sharp growth of 51.7 percent.

Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone jumped 103.0 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products grew by 45.3 percent. Outflows of mineral products were 86.4 percent higher.

On the import side, Taiwan brought in 106.5 percent more information, communication, and audio-video products during September. Inflows of electronic product parts rose 82.5 percent during the same month.