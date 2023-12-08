Britische Pfund - Taiwanesischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - TWD)
Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows On Exports Rebound
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in November from a year ago as exports rose amid a sharp fall in imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.
The trade surplus climbed to $9.8 billion in November from $3.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $5.8 billion in October.
Exports rebounded 3.8 percent year-over-year in November, following a 4.5 percent fall in the prior month. Economists had forecast a 4.6 percent increase.
Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products grew the most by 74.0 percent annually in November, while those of base metals and articles of base metals plunged by 17.7 percent.
Imports declined at a faster rate of 14.8 percent annually in November after a 12.3 percent slump in October. That was well above the expected decrease of 2.85 percent.
