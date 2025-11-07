Britische Pfund - Taiwan-Dollar

40,7737
 TWD
0,0685
0,17 %
07.11.2025 09:38:42

Taiwan Trade Surplus Grows Sharply In October

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased notably in October from a year ago as exports grew much faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to $22.58 billion in October from $7.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also grew from $12.4 billion in September.

Exports jumped 49.7 percent year-over-year in October, and imports climbed by 14.6 percent.

Shipments of information, communication, and audio-video products surged by 138.2 percent, and outflows of parts of electronic products rose by 27.7 percent. Exports of machinery were 7.7 percent higher compared to last year.

Meanwhile, imports of petroleum showed an annual decline of 21.1 percent.

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
