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09.07.2026 14:08:52
Taiwan Trade Surplus Rises Slightly In June
(RTTNews) - Taiwan's foreign trade surplus increased somewhat in June from a year ago, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Thursday.
The trade surplus rose to $12.2 billion in June from $12.1 billion in the corresponding month last year. Meanwhile, the surplus decreased from $17.9 billion in May. The expected surplus was $19.3 billion.
Moreover, this was also the smallest trade surplus in a year.
Exports surged 40.3 percent annually in June, and imports were 51.8 percent higher.
Shipments of information and communication and audio-video products alone grew 72.3 percent from last year, and those of parts of electronic products advanced by 32.8 percent. Taiwan imported 58.9 more mineral products during June, driven by a 67.7 percent jump in inflows of petroleum.
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