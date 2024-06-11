11.06.2024 19:11:15

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.438 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.

Last month, the Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.483 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

On Monday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday.

