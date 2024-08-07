07.08.2024 19:08:13

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.960 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.276 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.

The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Tuesday, revealing month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.

On Thursday, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag leichte Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen