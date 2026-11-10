10.11.2026 19:08:54

Ten-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after revealing this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's sale of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted below average demand.

The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 5.020 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.46.

Last month, the Treasury sold $39 billion worth of ten-year notes, drawing a high yield of 5.300 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.77.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.

The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's sale of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen