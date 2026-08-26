Thailand Central Bank Holds Key Rate

(RTTNews) - Thailand's central bank maintained its policy rate for the third straight meeting as accommodative monetary policy stance supports the economic recovery.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Thailand unanimously decided to hold the policy rate at 1.00 percent.

Previously, the bank had reduced the rate by a quarter-point in February.

"Under the prevailing monetary policy framework, which aims to maintain price stability, support sustainable economic growth, and preserve financial stability, the Committee views that the current policy rate is appropriate to support economic recovery, the bank said in a statement.

Although inflation has increased temporarily due to supply-side factors, the committee said it will continue to monitor the inflation outlook and associated risks going forward.

Policymakers said they will closely monitor developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East, trade protectionist measures and risks to inflation going forward.