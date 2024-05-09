|
Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Thursday, revealing the sale attracted average demand.
The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.635 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.41.
Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.671 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.
Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes also attracted average demand.
