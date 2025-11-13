Thirty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month sale of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.694 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29.

Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.734 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury also announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.

The Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes earlier this week.

The three-year note auction attracted above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand.