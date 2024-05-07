07.05.2024 19:10:46

Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Average Demand

(RTTNews) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.605 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.

The Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.548 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.65.

Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

