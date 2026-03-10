Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department kicked off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities on Tuesday, revealing this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.

The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.579 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.55.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.518 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.