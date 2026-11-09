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09.11.2026 19:14:35
Three-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - On Monday, the Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.637 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.932 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $42 billion worth of ten-year notes and $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
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