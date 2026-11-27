(RTTNews) - Core inflation in Japan's capital accelerated to the highest level since mid-2025, strengthening the case for another interest rate hike in December, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed Friday.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose to 2.9 percent in November, the highest since July 2025, from 2.6 percent in October.

Overall consumer price inflation increased marginally to 2.8 percent from 2.7 percent in October.

Meanwhile, excluding food and energy, inflation eased slightly to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

The Bank of Japan had raised its benchmark rate by quarter-point each in June and September. Markets anticipate the BoJ to hike the rate again in December.