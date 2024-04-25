|
26.04.2024 01:49:05
Tokyo Inflation Climbs 1.8% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 1.8 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was beneath estimates for an annual gain of 2.6 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food prices, advanced 1.6 percent on year - also well shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent and slowing from 2.4 percent in the previous month.
