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01.10.2026 17:06:27
Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.
The Treasury announced plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.
The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, with all three auctions attracting above average demand.
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