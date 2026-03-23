Turkey Consumer Confidence Falls In March

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained more pessimistic in March, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index decreased to 85.0 in March from 85.7 in February. Moreover, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months worsened to 79.1 from 81.4. Similarly, consumers' outlook over the next year weakened, with the corresponding index falling to 85.6 from 86.8.

The survey revealed that the sub-index for assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained positive but eased to 102.7 from 103.2.