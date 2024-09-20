Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises In September

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in Turkey improved for the second straight month in September, a survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 78.2 in September from 76.4 in August. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The index measuring their own financial expectations over the next twelve months strengthened to 77.4 from 76.6.

Similarly, consumers' views about the future general economic situation improved to 74.5 from 71.5.

The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households increased somewhat to 64.8 in September from 63.1 in August.

Consumers were less pessimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index climbed to 96.2 in September from 94.3 in the prior month.