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22.06.2026 10:47:03

Turkey Consumer Confidence Rises To 37-month High

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained less pessimistic in June, and the confidence rose to the highest level in just over three years, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 87.9 in June from 85.8 in May. Moreover, this was the highest reading since May 2025. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next year improved, with the corresponding index rising to 89.5 from 87.9. Similarly, the index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months improved to 83.9 from 81.4. The index measuring the financial situation of households at present increased to 72.3 from 69.2.

The survey revealed that the sub-index for assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained more positive and strengthened to 105.9 from 104.5.

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