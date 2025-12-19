Turkey Consumer Confidence Weakens In December

(RTTNews) - Turkish consumers expressed a more pessimistic attitude at the end of the year, the survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye showed on Friday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 83.5 in December from 85.0 in November. A reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The survey showed decreases in all sub-indices in December. The index measuring the current financial situation of households dropped to 67.9 from 69.6 a month ago. Their expectations about the future financial situation came in at 85.2, down from 85.7.

Similarly, the outlook for the general economic situation weakened to 78.2 from 79.6 in the prior month. Assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months remained positive but eased to 102.6 from 105.0.