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22.10.2026 12:12:00

Turkey Consumer Confidence Weakens To 9-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Households in Turkey remained more pessimistic in October, and the confidence level weakened to the lowest level in nine months, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 84.8 in October from 91.9 in September. Moreover, the latest reading marked the lowest since October 2025, when it was 83.6. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The financial situation expectation of households over the next year weakened notably, with the corresponding index falling to 86.4 from 93.7. The index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months worsened to 81.7 from 89.8. Similarly, the index measuring the financial situation of households at present decreased to 68.3 from 75.3.

The survey revealed that the sub-index for households' spending capacity on durable goods over the next 12 months is less positive at 102.7 versus 108.8 in September.

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