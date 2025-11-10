Euro - Türkische Lira

48,9084
 TRY
-0,0270
-0,06 %
10.11.2025 13:27:10

Turkey Industrial Output Growth Eases To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production expanded at the weakest pace in six months in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.

Industrial output rose 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in September, much slower than the 7.3 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March.

Among sectors, the annual manufacturing growth moderated to 2.7 percent from 7.9 percent, and the utility sector output rose at a weaker pace of 5.3 percent versus a 6.1 percent rise in August. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output improved to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output dropped 2.2 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rebound in August.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ende des US-Shutdowns in Sicht: ATX mit Rückenwind -- DAX erneut mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.
