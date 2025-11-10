Turkey Industrial Output Growth Eases To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production expanded at the weakest pace in six months in September, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.

Industrial output rose 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in September, much slower than the 7.3 percent increase in August.

Further, this was the slowest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March.

Among sectors, the annual manufacturing growth moderated to 2.7 percent from 7.9 percent, and the utility sector output rose at a weaker pace of 5.3 percent versus a 6.1 percent rise in August. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output improved to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output dropped 2.2 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rebound in August.