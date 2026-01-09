|
Turkey Industrial Output Growth Improves Slightly
(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production growth improved somewhat in November after easing in the previous two months, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
Industrial output rose 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in November, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in October, which was the slowest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March.
Among sectors, the annual manufacturing growth accelerated to 2.7 percent from 1.9 percent, while that of mining and quarrying moderated sharply to 0.2 percent from 9.5 percent. Data showed that utility sector output logged a renewed contraction of 2.0 percent.
Month-on-month, industrial output recovered 2.5 percent after a 0.7 percent fall in October.
