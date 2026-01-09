Euro - Türkische Lira

50,0859
 TRY
-0,1376
-0,27 %
09.01.2026 11:31:54

Turkey Industrial Output Growth Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Turkey's industrial production growth improved somewhat in November after easing in the previous two months, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

Industrial output rose 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in November, faster than the 2.2 percent increase in October, which was the slowest rate of increase since the current sequence of growth began in March.

Among sectors, the annual manufacturing growth accelerated to 2.7 percent from 1.9 percent, while that of mining and quarrying moderated sharply to 0.2 percent from 9.5 percent. Data showed that utility sector output logged a renewed contraction of 2.0 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial output recovered 2.5 percent after a 0.7 percent fall in October.

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekord fester -- Wall Street letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendierte, konnte der deutsche Leitindex zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnete letztlich Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

