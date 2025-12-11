Euro - Türkische Lira

50,0968
 TRY
0,2800
0,56 %
11.12.2025 09:06:51

Turkey Retail Sales Growth Improves Slightly

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth accelerated marginally in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Thursday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 15.0 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 14.9 percent rise in September.

Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, surged 19.5 percent annually in October, and those of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 7.7 percent. Data showed that automotive fuel sales logged an expansion of 7.4 percent.

Sales via mail orders or the internet grew at a faster pace of 5.2 percent versus 4.7 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent, much slower than the 2.4 percent rise seen a month ago. Sales have been rising since April.

