11.10.2024 11:40:49
|
11.10.2024 11:40:49
Turkey Retail Sales Growth Strongest In 5 Months
(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales increased at the quickest pace in five months in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Friday.
The volume of retail sales surged 13.3 percent on a yearly basis in August, following a 5.8 percent rise in July. This was the fastest increase since March, when sales had risen 19.8 percent.
Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco alone advanced by 11.3 percent, and those of non-food products jumped by 17.0 percent from last year.
On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 2.2 percent versus a 0.5 percent increase seen a month ago. This was the third consecutive rise.
In August, wholesale sales climbed 3.1 percent from a year ago and rose 3.5 percent from the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.