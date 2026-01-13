Euro - Türkische Lira

50,3345
 TRY
-0,0014
0,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
13.01.2026 08:55:27

Turkey Retails Sales Growth Eases In November

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth moderated somewhat in November, though it remained strong overall, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.

The volume of retail sales climbed 14.2 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 15.3 percent growth in October.

Sales of non-food products, except automotive fuel, grew 15.9 percent annually in November, which was 19.8 percent in October. Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew by 11.8 percent, and automotive fuel sales were 10.2 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 1.5 percent, faster than the 0.3 percent rise seen a month ago. Moreover, this was the eighth consecutive increase.

Elsewhere, Turkey's current account deficit widened to $4.0 billion in November from $2.76 billion in the corresponding month last year, data published by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed.

The current account, excluding gold and energy, indicated a net surplus of $2.13 billion. Meanwhile, the goods recorded a deficit of $6.4 billion.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich im Dienstagshandel zunächst nur wenig. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen