Euro - Türkische Lira

55,8938
 TRY
-0,2874
-0,51 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
28.08.2026 13:45:03

Turkey Trade Gap Widens In July

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

The trade deficit rose to $7.3 billion in July from $6.5 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $10.4 billion in June.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $2.41 billion.

Exports registered an annual growth of 2.9 percent, and imports were 5.1 percent higher.

During July, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Iraq, and Italy. The country imported more from China, Russia, and Germany.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:08 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:30 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.08.26 KW 35: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.08.26 Paul Singers Elliott Investment Management: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Investor im 2. Quartal 2026
27.08.26 Grantham setzt neue Akzente: GMO verkauft Berkshire und kauft Netflix

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen