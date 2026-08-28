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28.08.2026 13:45:03
Turkey Trade Gap Widens In July
(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in July from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
The trade deficit rose to $7.3 billion in July from $6.5 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $10.4 billion in June.
Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $2.41 billion.
Exports registered an annual growth of 2.9 percent, and imports were 5.1 percent higher.
During July, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Iraq, and Italy. The country imported more from China, Russia, and Germany.
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