|
31.07.2026 14:31:10
Turkey Trade Gap Widens In June
(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.
The trade deficit rose to $10.3 billion in June from $8.2 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $5.6 billion in May.
Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $4.7 billion.
Exports registered an annual growth of 21.7 percent, and imports were 23.0 percent higher.
During June, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, Italy, and the UK. The country imported more from China and Russia.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im grünen Bereich -- ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.