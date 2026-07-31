Euro - Türkische Lira

54,8170
 TRY
0,1462
0,27 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
31.07.2026 14:31:10

Turkey Trade Gap Widens In June

(RTTNews) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit increased in June from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.

The trade deficit rose to $10.3 billion in June from $8.2 billion in the same month last year. The shortfall totaled $5.6 billion in May.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $4.7 billion.

Exports registered an annual growth of 21.7 percent, and imports were 23.0 percent higher.

During June, the main partner country for exports was Germany, followed by the USA, Italy, and the UK. The country imported more from China and Russia.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31
01.08.26 KW 31: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
01.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.08.26 Juli 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im grünen Bereich -- ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher - Erholungsrally in Südkorea
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An der Wall Street waren letztlich grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen