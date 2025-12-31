Turkey Trade Gap Widens In November

(RTTNews) - Turkey's trade deficit increased in November as imports grew faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to $8.0 billion from $7.5 billion in the same period last year. The shortfall was also $7.5 billion in October.

Exports registered an annual increase of 1.3 percent, and imports were 2.6 percent higher.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade shortfall was $1.85 billion.

The main partner for imports during November was China, followed by Russia, Germany, Switzerland, and the USA.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, exports climbed 2.2 percent over the month, and imports grew by 1.2 percent.