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29.04.2026 14:20:49

Turkish Economic Confidence Falls To 9-month Low

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic sentiment weakened further in April to the lowest level in nine months, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 96.4 in April from 97.9 in March. Any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Moreover, this was the lowest reading since July 2025, when it was 96.1.

Among components, morale for the manufacturing weakened to 98.6 from 100.0, and services confidence eased to 109.7 from 113.2. The confidence indicator for the retail trade dropped to 111.6 from 113.6, while the constructors remained less pessimistic, with the index rising to 83.6 from 80.6.

Confidence among households remained slightly less negative, and the respective index rose to 85.5 from 85.0.

Separate official data showed that the unemployment rate in the country dropped to 8.1 percent in March from 8.4 percent in February. There were 2.873 million unemployed people compared to 2.969 million a month ago.

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