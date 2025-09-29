Euro - Türkische Lira

48,7082
 TRY
0,0548
0,11 %
29.09.2025 10:14:21

Turkish Economic Confidence Rises Slightly

(RTTNews) - Turkey's economic sentiment improved for the second straight month in September, though slightly, and remained below normal level, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 98.0 in September from 97.9 in August. However, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

Among components, the morale for the retail sector remained more positive in September as the corresponding index climbed to 109.2 from 108.8, and the measure for the construction sector improved to 88.3 from 85.3.

Data showed that the confidence index for manufacturing increased to 100.8 from 100.6. Meanwhile, services confidence eased to 111.0 from 111.1.

Turkish consumers remained more pessimistic in September, with the corresponding index falling to 83.9 from 84.3 in August.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX am Montag wenig bewegt-- DAX an der Nulllinie -- Asiatische Indizes uneinig
Zum Wochenauftakt bewegen sich der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

