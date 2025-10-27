Euro - Türkische Lira

48,7988
 TRY
-0,0584
-0,12 %
27.10.2025 10:31:34

Turkish Jobless Rate Steady At 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising in the previous month, the Household Labor Force Survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 8.6 percent in September, the same as in August.

The number of unemployed increased by 12,000 from the previous month to 3.75 million in September.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age groups came in at 14.9 percent versus 15.8 percent in the previous month.

At the same time, the employment rate stood at 48.9 percent, up from 49.2 percent a month ago.

Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Märkte in Fernost ziehen letztlich kräftig an - Nikkei erstmals über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steckt am Montag moderate Verluste ein, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer kaum vom Fleck kommt. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zum Wochenauftakt klar nach oben.
