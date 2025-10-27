Turkish Jobless Rate Steady At 8.6%

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising in the previous month, the Household Labor Force Survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 8.6 percent in September, the same as in August.

The number of unemployed increased by 12,000 from the previous month to 3.75 million in September.

The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age groups came in at 14.9 percent versus 15.8 percent in the previous month.

At the same time, the employment rate stood at 48.9 percent, up from 49.2 percent a month ago.