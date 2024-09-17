|
17.09.2024 19:07:29
Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Tuesday, revealing the sale attracted below average demand.
The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.039 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.51.
Last month, the Treasury sold $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.160 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.61.
On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.
