Twenty-Year Bond Auction Attracts Well Above Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted well above average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.846 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.86.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.798 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.

On Thursday, the Treasury is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

