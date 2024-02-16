U. K. Retail Sales Rebound Most Since Early 2021

(RTTNews) - U. K. retail sales grew at the fastest pace since early 2021 underscoring that consumer spending is set to provide boost to the economic recovery in the first quarter of 2024.

Retail sales volumes rebounded 3.4 percent in January, following a record fall of 3.3 percent in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

This was the largest monthly rise since April 2021. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 1.5 percent.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales gained 3.2 percent on month. This follows a 3.5 percent drop in December but slightly slower than economists' forecast of 1.7 percent increase.

Data showed that sales volumes in all sub-sectors except clothing stores increased over the month.

Predominantly food store sales advanced 3.4 percent and non-food store sales moved up 3.0 percent. Auto fuel sales registered a strong rebound of 5.4 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales posted an annual increase of 0.7 percent, reversing a 2.4 percent drop a month ago.

Retail sales excluding auto fuel, also grew 0.7 percent after a 2.1 percent fall.

Nonetheless, sales volume decreased 0.2 percent from the previous three months. This was the smallest fall since August 2023.

Capital Economics economist Joe Maher said the rise in real wages and fading drag from higher interest rates will provide a better platform for the retail sector in 2024.

The economist said the U.K. economy's recession will end in the first quarter.