Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.03.2024 16:13:30
U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Dips 0.2% In January
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. construction spending in the month of January.
The Commerce Department said construction spending dipped by 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $2.102 trillion in January after jumping by 1.1 percent to a revised rate of $2.106 trillion in December.
The pullback surprised economists, who had expected construction spending to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.