U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index For February Unexpectedly Downwardly Revised

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of February, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for February was downwardly revised to 76.9 from the previously reported 79.6. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.

With the unexpected downward revision, the consumer sentiment index is now below the January reading of 79.0.

The report also said year-ahead inflation expectations inched up to 3.0 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January.