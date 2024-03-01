Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
01.03.2024 16:33:13
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Index For February Unexpectedly Downwardly Revised
(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly deteriorated in the month of February, according to revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday.
The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for February was downwardly revised to 76.9 from the previously reported 79.6. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.
With the unexpected downward revision, the consumer sentiment index is now below the January reading of 79.0.
The report also said year-ahead inflation expectations inched up to 3.0 percent in February from 2.9 percent in January.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.