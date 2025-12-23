Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3496
 USD
0,0032
0,24 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
23.12.2025 14:36:14

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Plunge More Than Expected In October

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled by more than expected in the month of October.

The report said durable goods orders plunged by 2.2 percent in October after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.7 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding the nosedive by orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders crept up by 0.2 percent in October after rising by 0.7 percent in September. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: Dow stabil -- ATX wenig verändert -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen verhalten
Am Dienstag geht es angesichts der anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertage am heimischen Aktienmarkt eher ruhig zu, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Der Dow bewegt sich am Dienstag wenig. Daneben machten auch die asiatischen Indizes überwiegend keine großen Schritte.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen