(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in October after surging by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.9 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

The smaller-than-expected increase in durable goods orders partly reflected a pullback in orders for transportation equipment, which fell by 0.3 percent in October after spiking by 5.0 percent in September.

Excluding the decrease in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders grew by 0.5 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.

The report showed a 1.8 percent jump in orders for machinery as well as a 0.7 percent increase in orders for fabricated metal products.

The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key indicator of business spending, shot up by 1.2 percent in October after climbing by 0.8 percent in September.

Shipments in the same category, which is the source data for equipment investment in GDP, increased by 0.6 percent in October after jumping by 1.3 percent in September.