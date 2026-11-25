(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders rose by 0.2 percent in October after surging by an upwardly revised 2.0 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.9 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a decrease in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders grew by 0.5 percent in October, matching the increase seen in September as well as economist estimates.