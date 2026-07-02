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02.07.2026 14:38:55

U.S. Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of June.

The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 57,000 jobs in June after jumping by 129,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 114,000 jobs compared to the addition of 172,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2 percent in June from 4.3 percent in May. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

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