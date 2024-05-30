Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
30.05.2024 14:37:56
U.S. GDP Climbs Less Than Previously Estimated In Q1
(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth slowed by more than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2024.
The Commerce Department said gross domestic product climbed by 1.3 percent in the first quarter compared to the previously reported 1.6 percent jump.
The downwardly revised increase, which was in line with economists, compares to the 3.4 percent surge in GDP in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The slower than previously estimates growth reflected downward revisions to consumer spending, private inventory investment and federal government spending.
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.