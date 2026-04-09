Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3420
 USD
-0,0013
-0,10 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
09.04.2026 14:47:29

U.S. GDP Grows Less Than Previously Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - The U.S. economy grew by less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a revised data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The report said the increase in real gross domestic product in the fourth quarter was downwardly revised to 0.5 percent from the previously reported 0.7 percent. Economists had expected GDP growth to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated growth primarily reflected a downward revision to investment.

The downwardly revised GDP growth in the fourth quarter reflects a substantial slowdown compared to the 4.4 percent surge in the third quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
04.04.26 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.04.26 März 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Israel will mit Libanon verhandeln: ATX kaum verändert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt freundlich. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen