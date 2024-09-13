Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
13.09.2024 15:14:58
U.S. Import Prices Dip Slightly More Than Expected In August
(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed import prices in the U.S. decreased by slightly more than expected in the month of August.
The Labor Department said import prices fell by 0.3 percent in August after inching up by 0.1 percent n July. Economists had expected import prices to dip by 0.2 percent.
The report also showed a notable decline by export prices, which slid by 0.7 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.
Economists had expected export prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.