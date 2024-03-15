Britische Pfund - US-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - USD)
15.03.2024 14:21:43
U.S. Industrial Production Inches Slightly Higher In February
(RTTNews) - With manufacturing and mining output recovering from weather-related declines in January, the Federal Reserve released a report on Friday showing a slight increase in U.S. industrial production in the month of February.
The Fed said industrial production inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in January.
Economists had expected industrial production to come in unchanged compared to the 0.1 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.
While manufacturing output climbed by 0.8 percent and mining output surged by 2.2 percent, the increases were largely offset by a 7.5 percent plunge in utilities output.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.