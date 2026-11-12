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12.11.2026 14:34:33

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Climb More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended November 7th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 200,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 191,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 195,000 from the 189,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average came in at 195,250, unchanged from the previous week's revised average.

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