U.S. Job Openings Fall More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings in the U.S decreased by more than expected in the month of August.

The report said job openings slid to 7.079 million in August from an upwardly revised 7.335 million in July.

Economists had expected job openings to drop to 7.225 million from the 7.271 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said hires rose to 5.192 million in August from 5.146 million in July, while total separations dipped to 5.070 million in August from 5.128 million in July.

Within separations, quits edged down to 3.066 million in August from 3.089 million in July, while layoffs and discharges slipped to 1.641 million in August from 1.702 million in July.