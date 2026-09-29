Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3208
 USD
-0,0048
-0,36 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
29.09.2026 16:28:26

U.S. Job Openings Fall More Than Expected In August

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Tuesday showing job openings in the U.S decreased by more than expected in the month of August.

The report said job openings slid to 7.079 million in August from an upwardly revised 7.335 million in July.

Economists had expected job openings to drop to 7.225 million from the 7.271 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said hires rose to 5.192 million in August from 5.146 million in July, while total separations dipped to 5.070 million in August from 5.128 million in July.

Within separations, quits edged down to 3.066 million in August from 3.089 million in July, while layoffs and discharges slipped to 1.641 million in August from 1.702 million in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich tief im Minus -- DAX letztlich wenig verändert -- Börsen in Asien schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war ein knappes Plus zu sehen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag auf unsicherem Terrain. Anleger in Asien waren mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen