Britische Pfund - US-Dollar

1,3366
 USD
0,0013
0,10 %
USD - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
USD/GBP
>
04.12.2025 15:37:10

U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To Three-Year Low

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low in the week ended November 29th.

The report said initial jobless claims slid to 191,000, a decrease of 27,000 from the previous week's revised level of 218,000.

Economist had expected jobless claims to rise to 220,000 from the 216,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected decline, jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since hitting 189,000 in the week ended September 24, 2022.

"Initial claims can be subject to big swings at this time of the year, so we won't read much into one week's number," Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "Still, initial claims have remained in a range consistent with a relatively low pace of job losses despite recent layoff announcements."

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also fell to 214,750, a decrease of 9,500 from the previous week's revised average of 224,250.

Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, also slipped by 4,000 to 1.939 million in the week ended November 22nd.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also dipped to 1,945,250, a decrease of 6,250 from the previous week's revised average of 1,951,500.

"Continued claims were little changed in the week ended November 22 and are in line with the weak hiring rate that characterizes the current labor market," said Vanden Houten.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:40 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf US-Zinnsenkung: ATX etwas fester -- DAX legt zu -- Wall Street stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich etwas fester. Der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. Die US-Börsen tendieren derweil seitwärts. In Asien notierten die Börsen überwiegend im Plus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen