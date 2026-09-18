U.S. Leading Economic Index Unexpectedly Edges Lower In August

(RTTNews) - A report released the Conference Board on Friday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of August.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index edged down by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.2 percent in July. Economists had expected the index to inch up by 0.1 percent.

"The US LEI receded slightly in August, the first monthly decline since March of this year," said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board.

She added, "Four out of ten components fell compared to the previous month, with consumer expectations remaining a significant strain on the Index."

The Conference Board noted the leading economic index slipped 0.1 percent between February and August 2026, a much smaller rate of decline compared to the 0.6 percent drop over the previous six months.

Meanwhile, the report said the coincident economic index crept up by 0.1 percent in August after rising by 0.2 percent in July.

The lagging economic index also rose by 0.2 percent in August, matching the increase seen in the previous month.